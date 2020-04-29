‘It’s a cycle’: VCU supply chain expert weighs in on coronavirus impacts to meat plants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First customers were panic buying toilet paper, now it’s chicken and other meats. President Trump signed an Executive Order Tuesday that forces the processing facilities to stay open. But as facilities take extra precautions and people head to the stores to stock up, what will that mean for your grocery store trip?
“Anytime there’s uncertainty in that overall availability, the general customer is just going to automatically put in their brain ‘I need to buy more,’ even if they don’t need it,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, Supply Chain Management and Analysis Department Chair at VCU.
Smith says the need for meat is just like the need that we’ve already seen for toilet paper and hair dye.
“It’s a cycle, it depends on what needs are ordered, information comes out, that sparks uncertainty,” said Dr. Smith.
That increased demand will cause prices to rise, but there’s also the question of supply. Dr. Smith says you’re going to see more of what’s already happening at a Tyson plant on Virginia’s eastern shore. Facilities trying to keep up, while attempting to maintain social distancing.
“That means that production volumes are going to go down and it doesn’t mean that they’re not going to be able to produce, it just may mean lesser output,” he said.
Next, Smith says businesses will be looking to alter how they do business. The next trend, he says is plants guaranteeing that products weren’t touched by a worker.
“People want assurances that they’re not going to come in contact with any sort of viral agent given that someone in a plant was infected and then touched it.”
As for how long people will be looking for that contactless meat, Dr. Smith says it’s definitely a short-term thing. As for the long-term, he says that we’ll have to wait and see.
