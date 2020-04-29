Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss the season if major leaguers return this summer. Mancini had a malignant tumor removed shortly before turning 28 on March 18. Writing a first-person article for The Players Tribune, the 28-year-old says has been undergoing chemotherapy since April 13. He says the treatment will take six months and expects to make a full recovery. Mancini hit .291 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs for last-place Baltimore in 2019.
UNDATED (AP) — It was bad enough that Max Homa has to wait at least seven months to make his debut in the Masters. He might have to wait two years to defend his title at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Homa says it stings to miss out on playing the Wells Fargo Championship this year. That's where he won for the first time on the PGA Tour. He even as his own locker in a special area for past champions. The tournament next year is to be played at the TPC Potomac in Maryland because Quail Hollow is hosting the Presidents Cup in 2021.
UNDATED (AP) — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool. Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic. The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The TYR Pro Swim Series also includes events in Knoxville, San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in the first half of 2021 _ all leading up to the Olympic trials and the Summer Games in Tokyo next summer.
UNDATED (AP) — Following a season in which Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ran away with the AFC North title, the rest of the division has been working diligently to narrow the gap. The Ravens, however, show no signs of slowing down. After a whirlwind of free agent signings and the NFL draft, the AFC North has a decidedly different look. The Bengals have No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow, the Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back and the Browns are sporting a new GM and a first-year coach. But the Ravens improved, too, and expect to repeat as division champs.