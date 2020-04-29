Henrico County temporarily changes polling locations in retirement, long-term care communities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Board of Supervisors announced that a public hearing will be held to temporarily change polling locations that are in retirement communities and long-term care facilities.
The polling locations in Henrico that have been hotspots in the COVID-19 pandemic are:
- Westminster Canterbury
- Chestnut Grove Assisted Living
- Stratford Hall Manorcare
- Hermitage at Cedarfield
If the changes are approved, the locations will go back to normal for the November elections.
The public hearing for the location changes will take place on May 26.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.