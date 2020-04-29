Henrico County Public Schools distributes Chromebooks to elementary students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) announced that they will be distributing Chromebooks to elementary students who do not have access to computers at home.
Elementary schools in Henrico have delivered almost 5,000 Chromebook computers to elementary students due to schools being closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The computers were pulled from the school division’s storage facility, as well as elementary classrooms, where they are stored on carts.
HCPS elementary schools had surveyed parents and guardians to find out which families needed a computer to use for schoolwork. Almost 7,000 families said in the survey they were in need of a home computer for school use.
Families were notified about the process for borrowing a computer, and the Chromebooks were distributed beginning April 16 using a drive-up method, to comply with social distancing practices.
Henrico schools have also created digital programs for educational efforts, with one of those distance learning programs being Henrico Edflix.
HCPS says there will be a limited number of wifi hotspot devices distributed to families who do not have home internet access.
More Chromebooks will be distributed soon to meet the needs of all families.
