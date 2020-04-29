Heads up! Mother’s Day is around the corner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even if we can’t celebrate in person this Mother’s Day, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still lift up our moms.
Online coupon site RetailMeNot found 75% of Americans plan to make a purchase for Mother’s Day this year, and with the limitations due to COVID-19 consumers may need to get creative,
You need to be shopping now-- if you want something delivered on time-- as deliveries are taking longer. Order at least a week in advance.
And given that restaurants are closed and could still be closed on Mother’s Day in most of the country, it’s more important than ever to get creative on ways to celebrate. According to the survey 35% of moms are hoping to receive a nice dinner, so-- figure out a great delivery-- or plan that perfectly cooked home meal now.
Grab a card the next time you make a grocery run-- and get it in the mail early.
PJs or “lounge-around-the-house-ware” may be a good idea since we are all in our jammies more-- lately.
Spa products also could be fun right- now as we all have more time on our hands at home.
And flower deliveries could be good-- but again-- you want to book that early.
