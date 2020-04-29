GRTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

“The transit industry has experienced that once the first positive case of COVID-19 is identified for an operator, there is a strong possibility that there will be more positive cases quickly afterwards. To protect the health of our staff and continuance of operations through this State of Emergency, GRTC’s policy is that any member of GRTC staff asking to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of any symptoms be placed on immediate paid leave and remain on paid quarantine until the test results are returned negative or they return to full health. With today’s positive test result, GRTC has asked that all operators and on-site staff schedule a COVID-19 test as soon as possible to stay ahead of any possible spread,” a release said.