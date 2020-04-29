GRTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says a bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19, making this the second employee to test positive at GRTC.
GRTC says the employee contracted the virus through an unknown source, but the driver has reported only mild symptoms so far.
Officials said the employee has not been in any facility or vehicles since earlier this week.
“The transit industry has experienced that once the first positive case of COVID-19 is identified for an operator, there is a strong possibility that there will be more positive cases quickly afterwards. To protect the health of our staff and continuance of operations through this State of Emergency, GRTC’s policy is that any member of GRTC staff asking to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of any symptoms be placed on immediate paid leave and remain on paid quarantine until the test results are returned negative or they return to full health. With today’s positive test result, GRTC has asked that all operators and on-site staff schedule a COVID-19 test as soon as possible to stay ahead of any possible spread,” a release said.
As drivers wait to be tested, GRTC says riders may experience significant service disruptions or delays over the next two days.
“If GRTC does not have enough operations staff on duty to put at least minimal service on most every route, GRTC may need to cancel fixed-route service entirely for Thursday and Friday. If this happens, GRTC will put on-demand service in place for urgent and essential trips to medical facilities that cannot be met due to canceled transit services,” officials said.
Earlier in April, an office employee with GRTC tested positive for the virus.
“GRTC’s highest priority is the health of our staff. For nearly two months, we have been working on a case-by-case basis to proactively test and quarantine any staff who thought they may have been exposed to the virus or may be experiencing COVID-like symptoms. I am immensely grateful for the support of Henrico County leadership in quickly making the Henrico Testing Center available to GRTC staff. This service will allow us to quickly identify and contain any potential spread of the virus to other operators and staff, ensure all GRTC employees who test positive receive early and full medical care, and minimize service disruptions for our riders.”
