Friday Cheers cancels June concerts amid COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday Cheers announced that they will be cancelling all of its June events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday Cheers had previously canceled it’s May events after Governor Northam declared a stay-at-home order that is currently in effect until June 10.
Friday Cheers says they plan to work with bands to reschedule the events to 2021.
“We appreciate and thank you for your continued support of Friday Cheers,” Friday Cheers said in a statement. "We’re going to miss you and can’t wait to bring great music back to Brown’s Island. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We’ll see you as soon as we can.
2020 Season Pass holders will receive a 50% discount off a 2021 Friday Cheers Season Pass.
If you have purchased Friday Cheers tickets online, you can request a refund through Tickets To Buy’s website or by emailing support@ticketstobuy.com starting on April 30.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.