Forecast: Warm and pleasant Wednesday, First Alert Weather Day for heavy Thursday rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next big chance of rain will return Thursday with another soaking likely. First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and a few strong storms possible
WEDNESDAY Mostly to partly sunny, warm and turning windy. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. (Late PM Rain Chance: 10%, Overnight: late 70%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy rain potential. Flood Watch in effect. 2″ of rain is possible. Could be more East. A few strong storms possible. Showers and storms from morning through early afternoon. SW wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance near 100%)
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, then cloudy afternoon with a few showers. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and very warm with isolated evening shower but better chance later at night. Lows near 50, highs lower 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight shower chance. Lows lower 50s, highs lower 70s (Rain Chance 30%)
