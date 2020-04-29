Failure to file death certificates electronically could be behind lag in demographic reporting on COVID-19 deaths

Roughly 12 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia don’t include information on a patient’s race or ethnicity — a lag in data that some are attributing to the way death certificates are filed with the state’s Office of Vital Records.
Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said that some physicians still aren’t using the state’s electronic death registration system, a now-mandatory network for electronically registering and recording death certificates.
Using the electronic system dramatically cuts down the time it takes for a death certificate to be registered with the state, said Larry Spiaggi, the owner of Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service in Richmond and past president of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association.
A death certificate must be signed by an attending physician or medical examiner before it’s completed and reviewed by a funeral director and passed onto a local health department, Spiaggi added. The document then goes to the state’s Office of Vital Records, where the statistical data becomes available, according to State Registrar Janet Rainey.
When death certificates are completed electronically, they can be filed with the state in less than a day. “I’ve had it done in two hours when it’s done correctly,” Spiaggi said. But he added that it can take between three and four weeks to file the document with the state if it’s completed on paper.
Non-electronic death certificates have gradually become a rarity since the system was introduced in Virginia nearly a decade ago. Seth Austin, the state’s director of vital records, said that roughly 90 percent of certificates are now completed electronically.
But the portion that aren’t can significantly delay how quickly demographic information is reported to the state, Oliver said.
“If you recall, a few weeks ago, the portion of COVID-19 deaths for which we didn’t know race and ethnicity was much higher,” he said after a news briefing on Monday. “It was around 30, 40 percent. Now it’s much lower. And that’s what happened — we finally got the death certificates and could match that against the daily counts.”
The continued lags come three weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam called for better tracking of demographic data connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginia, like many other states, has seen increasing evidence that communities of color have been disproportionately affected by the virus.
