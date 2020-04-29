Car strikes State Trooper patrol vehicle after running off road

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police (VSP) said on their Facebook page that a car in Augusta County ran off the road and struck a State Trooper’s patrol SUV.
VSP says the trooper was on scene investigating an earlier crash and was outside of the SUV when it was struck.
Virginia State Police wants to remind all drivers to use Virginia’s Move Over law.
The Move-Over law requires all drivers to slow down or move over a lane when passing police vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road.
