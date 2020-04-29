CACI International: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $80.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.16.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.24 per share.
The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.
CACI International expects full-year earnings to be $11.91 to $12.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.
CACI International shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $257.81, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.
