81-year-old Shelbyville man dances with happiness after recovering from COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - "When I got out of the hospital, I did the hucklebuck,” said Wymon Bolton, 81, with a big grin.
Bolton danced again upon hearing he is definitely COVID-19 free.
As he waved his arms and moved his feet, family members chanted, "No virus. No COVID.”
Suddenly amidst all the celebration, an eldest daughter became concerned.
"Hopefully my dad won't fall and hurt himself. He come through the virus and that would be horrible to fall and break a bone," said Lenola Wyatt.
Bolton is steady. He's a man who beat the odds by beating COVID-19.
“I got diabetes. I got high blood pressure. I got heart problems. I got everything and I beat COVIS {sic}19,” said the high-risk former patient.
Now Bolton wants the same for his wife of 61 years, Hazel.
"She got it right now. I've been cleared. She's almost clear," said Bolton.
The family is assuming Hazel got the virus from her husband. Wymon isn’t sure where he contracted it as he seldom leaves the house, except for dialysis.
During five days in the hospital for oxygen treatments, Bolton admits doubt for recovery crossed his mind.
"I never told the family. A little here. A little there. But I said, 'I'm going to beat it,'" shared Bolton.
The patriarch returned home under the care of most of their 10 children and the oldest ones of 34 grandchildren. Caregivers are now in quarantine.
Granddaughter Deshun Gregory, also a recovered COVID-19 patient is now caring for both her grandparents.
"I’m making sure everybody [can] get back to their normal life."
Bolton says he’s not wanting ‘normal’ to return too soon for his East Texas neighbors.
“I think they’re opening up the government too soon,” said Bolton. He then adamantly said, "Keep your mask on all the time!"
Because he knows you must be well in order to do the hucklebuck.
