Unable to evict, some landlords accuse tenants of abandoning homes they’re still living in

As COVID-19 began to spread in Virginia, Linda Wilkinson’s work as a house cleaner dried up almost instantly.
“Everyone that I worked for is elderly,” the 61-year-old Henrico County resident said. “They are all locked down in their houses and I understood that.”
What she says she didn’t understand was her landlord’s unwillingness to work with her on rent after seven years of on-time payments. She says after she refused to sign a payment plan she wasn’t confident she could meet, her property manager attached a notice to her door accusing her of abandoning her unit and warning her lease could be terminated in seven days.
Evictions are currently frozen in Virginia as a result of a state-wide order limiting court hearings to emergency matters, but lawyers who represent low-income tenants worry some landlords are still trying to oust renters during the pandemic.
Wilkinson is one of three clients who reported receiving an abandonment notice last week after being unable to pay rent on time, according to the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
The notes, written in threatening legalese, instruct the tenants that the failure to pay rent is being interpreted as an indication they have abandoned the property and their lease will be terminated in a week unless they receive a written response.
Palmer Heenan, a staff attorney at the legal aid society who is representing Wilkinson, called it a troubling misuse of a statute intended to give a property owner recourse if their tenant disappears and is unreachable. In this case, the tenants had not only not abandoned their apartments, he said, but they were spending nearly all of their time in them in response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.
“It’s not the way the way the abandonment statute is meant to be used,” he said. “It’s really a way of seemingly getting around the fact that courts are closed right now. … If landlords could really do this, there’d be no need for evictions.”
Heenan worried some people who received the notice wouldn’t be sophisticated enough to respond, prove they responded, or worse, might just feel like they have no option but to leave.
Some landlords have been more direct in their efforts to remove tenants before the courts reopen. In Petersburg, Timothy Eldridge shared a copy of a letter his landlord delivered last week labeled “eviction notice.” It ordered him to leave by May 5.
