Two Hanover County men killed in King William crash

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two men from Hanover County were killed in a crash in King William County over the weekend, police say.
According to Sgt. Keeli Hill, a 2007 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Route 30, lost control and crossed the northbound travel lanes.
The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, striking an embankment, overturned, struck two trees and caught on fire.
Jared C. Belton, 25, of Mechanicsville and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma and Logan A. Jenks, 21, of Ashland, the passenger of the vehicle, both died at the scene. Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, police say.
“It is unknown at this time if Belton was wearing his seat belt,” Hill said.
According to police, speed is being considered one of the factors of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.