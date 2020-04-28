Tucson woman attacked by pipe-wielding suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a man who used a metal pipe to attack an elderly woman in a robbery.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the attack happened at the Peter Piper Pizza at 3717 S. 12th Ave. just after 3:40 p.m. on April 21.
The 77-year-old victim received a head injury from the attack but declined hospital transport. Her current condition was not released.
In a tweet from the TPD, the victim can be seen leaving the building while holding two boxes of pizzas before the attack.
The suspect was described as a dark-complected Hispanic male with short stature. 5′6″ or shorter. Police want anyone with information about this incident or suspect to contact 88-CRIME.
