On this day: Sir John Harvey is ‘thrust out of office’

(WWBT) - On this day in 1635, the Royal Governor of Virginia, Sir John Harvey was quite literally thrust out of office after being accused of treason.
Harvey was appointed by British King Charles I. While he oversaw tremendous growth in population, conflicts between himself and the Virginia Council led to perpetual fighting.
On April 28th both Harvey and the Council tried to arrest each other for treason. Learn more in Episode 2 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.