Students mourn Deep Run High School football player killed in boating accident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico community is mourning the death of a high school football player killed in a boating accident on Lake Anna. Gabe Henderson was a junior at Deep Run High School and was already getting the attention of college football programs across the state.
On Tuesday, students took part in a drive-by memorial, each passing car stopping for a second to say ‘goodbye.’
A spokesperson with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says four people went into the water after a boat accident near Moody Town Road on Lake Anna Monday afternoon. Three people were able to get away safely, but unfortunately, Gabe did not.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said they are still investigating and hope to have more information soon.
Deep Run Principal Brian Fellows said, “Gabe was a hard worker in the classroom and on the athletic fields, recently receiving offers from William & Mary, VMI, and Norfolk State. Gabe was loved by his peers, his teachers at DRHS and other schools, his coaches, our staff, and members of our community, and was respected by his opponents on the football field and basketball court.”
He clearly had an impact as coaches and students gathered at the high school Monday night as well to have a vigil for the teen.
