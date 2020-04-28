Report: Kentucky man named Tupac Shakur is not a prankster, and he needs his unemployment check

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the process of approving claims for unemployment insurance is complicated enough without pranksters having a little fun.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort on Monday, Beshear said the state plans this week to pay out 70,000 unemployment claims filed last month, then specified which prank in particular stood out to him.
“A couple of bad apples can make this challenge that much more difficult,” the governor said. “For instance, we had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky, and that person probably thought they were being funny."
Turns out all eyes are on Tupac Shakur, who lives in Lexington and, you guessed it, he’s waiting for his unemployment check, according to a report in Tuesday’s Lexington Herald Leader.
"I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” Shakur told the newspaper. The 46-year-old, who goes by the name Malik. “I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked. (Beshear) needs to apologize. That’s just my name.”
The Herald Leader reported that the governor did call Shakur on Tuesday morning to personally apologize. Shakur told the paper that he appreciated the call, and acknowledged that mistakes happen.
Beshear is expected to give his daily update in Frankfort at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.