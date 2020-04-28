Police: Man robs store with handwritten note

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect robbed a store with a handwritten note that read, "All I want is the money, I don’t want to hurt you”.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. on April 24, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue for the report of a robbery.
An unknown man walked inside a store, acting like he was going to purchase two cigars, police say.
According to police, the suspect then gave the clerk a handwritten note which said, "All I want is the money, I don’t want to hurt you”. He then walked out the front door in an unknown direction.
Video footage captures the man wearing a dark blue coat, white pants with black markings, dark shoes and a black cloth around his face.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
