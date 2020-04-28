Police investigate shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a death investigation is underway after a young boy was shot and killed in Petersburg.
On April 28 at approximately 10:22 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Buckner Street for the report of a person shot.
After arriving on the scene, officers located a juvenile male deceased with a gunshot wound. Police said the boy is 12 years old.
Police taped off sections of the street, as detectives pieced together what lead to the victim’s death.
Possible loved ones of the victim were on-scene, speaking with investigators while wiping away tears. Neighbors were also seen on their porches, watching the activity.
“You hear it across town, across the country, but when you hear it in the neighborhood, it really hurts. My heart is truly hurting,” said neighbor Roosevelt Washington.
Washington lives just a few doors down and says many other neighbors came out when they heard the commotion, only to find their street packed with police cars and first responders.
He says he’s been indoors for the last few days, and this was an unwelcome first-step back into the outside world.
“I’m so sorry to hear. I know how hurt the family is because I have a son, a young boy in high school," he said.
Other neighbors said that many of the families on Buckner Street tend to keep to themselves, adding that they did see other young children at the home in the past.
Washington adds that with everything going on right now, the death of a loved one under these circumstances isn't something anyone should have to deal with.
“The family, being bound in the house, and now they got to face another tragedy,” he said.
