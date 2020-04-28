Northam signs order to protect healthcare workers from lawsuits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has issued an executive order to protect doctors and nurses from malpractice lawsuits as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The order reinforces existing current liability protection for healthcare workers.
Northam says doctors and nurses may even be forced to make difficult decisions during this state of emergency. He does not believe they should be sued for decisions made in good faith.
The order does not prevent lawsuits in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.