News to Know for April 28: Lake Anna boat accident; Petersburg man missing; Nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in U.S.; Creighton Court testing; Isolated showers, cloudy

Our next big chance of rain will return late Wednesday night into Thursday with another soaking likely.
Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.
A spokesperson with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says four people went into the water after a boat accident near Moody Town Road.
Officials tell NBC12 they have recovered one body. The person was a minor so officials are not releasing info about the individual at this time.
Football coaches and staff at Deep Run High School have confirmed with NBC12 that the victim in the boat accident was a player on the Deep Run football team.
Three people were rescued earlier Monday. A helicopter and dive team were used in the search.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Officials are currently searching for Eli Cranston, who has been missing since Saturday, April 25, at 10:30 p.m.
Cranston is 32, about 6′1″, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos and was last seen wearing black and gold pants, with a black jacket.
Cranston’s black 2001 GMC Yukon, was located on the side of the road on Courthouse Dr., and Bull Hill Rd., in Prince George, Virginia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/ Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. has risen to nearly 1 million and the confirmed death topped 211,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The true toll of the pandemic is likely much higher because of limited testing, mild cases that are missed, flaws in counting the dead and governments that may be trying to conceal the extent of their outbreaks.
Trump also admitted the number of virus deaths could reach 70,000 in the U.S., after citing 60,000 several times this month.
Schools will be reopened "gradually, with conditions" and subject to constant review, said the Health Ministry's virus spokesman, infectious diseases specialist Sotiris Tsiodras. The team of experts he is on has not recommended a date.
Scientists agree that children are less at risk from the virus and appear to transmit it less than adults, said Tsiodras, a father of seven. “This is not an experiment where we want something bad to happen to our children. It is a scientific proposal. We propose the state will decide.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 13,535 total COVID-19 cases, 458 deaths and 2,066 hospitalizations throughout the state Monday.
So far, 80,180 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 817 cases, 116 hospitalizations, 89 deaths
- Chesterfield: 457 cases, 39 hospitalizations, 18 deaths
- Richmond: 304 cases, 59 hospitalizations, 14 deaths
- Hanover: 108 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
- Goochland: 72 cases, 9 hospitalizations, 3 deaths
- Petersburg: 30 cases, 13 hospitalizations, 2 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) says it will terminate employees who do not report for their shift after a large call-out resulted in significant service delays Monday.
Nearly half of the necessary bus driver workforce did not show up for their 4:30 a.m. shift leaving GRTC to modify service for the day.
The driver shortage comes after Local 1220 and the International ATU sent a letter to the GRTC Chief Executive Officer on April 20 with a list of COVID-19 safety demands.
Those safety policies included limiting the number of passengers on buses to hazard pay for essential employees.
The mayor on Thursday announced that the city will be expanding pop up testing to three public housing communities: Hillside, Gilpin, and Creighton Courts.
Testing for these public housing communities will be:
- Hillside Court on Monday, April 27 - 1500 Harwood Street
- Creighton Court on Tuesday, April 28 - 1810 Creighton Road
- Gilpin Court on Thursday, April 30 - 436 Calhoun Street
If you live in Gilpin, Creighton, or Hillside Courts, have symptoms, but don’t have insurance, you can still get tested. Call the Health Department’s hotline at 205-3501 to set up an appointment.
Mayor Stoney talked about the city’s housing crisis; he says $5.8 million in local and federal funds will be used to help the at-risk population. That money is also being used for the city’s eviction diversion program and emergency housing.
RPS middle-schoolers will begin to pick-up laptops this week.
Students who attend these following schools can pick-up their laptops today:
- Albert Hill Middle School
- Binford Middle School
- Lucille M. Brown Middle School
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School
Time slots for pick-up will be based on student’s last names:
- 9:30 a.m. (for last names starting with the letters A-D)
- 10:15 a.m. (for last names starting with the letters E-J)
- 11:00 a.m. (for last names starting with the letters K-R)
- 11:45 a.m. (or last names starting with the letters S-Z)
Virginia Tourism announced that they will be launching an inspirational social media campaign for residents in the Commonwealth.
The movement is called, “LOVE Lives Here” and is being used in an effort to bring people together while staying socially distant.
Virginia Tourism wants all Virginia residents to create their own version of love signs at their homes using household items, paint and more, and share them on social media by using the hashtag #LOVEVa and tagging @visitvirginia.
The campaign will begin this weekend on all of Virginia Tourism’s social channels. For more information, click here.
