Missing Chesterfield man may be in Hanover County area, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield man who has gone missing may be in the Hanover area.
Phillip E. Dupont, 33, was last seen on the morning of April 23 after leaving his residence in the 5400 block of Koufax Drive.
Dupont was reported missing on April 26.
Dupont is described as 6′1″ and weighs about 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
According to police, Dupont may be in the Hanover County area.
Anyone with information on Dupont’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
