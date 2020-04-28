MicroStrategy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $657,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.
The business software company posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period.
MicroStrategy shares have decreased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $128.85, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.
