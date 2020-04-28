Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam open to idea of reopening business on regional basis
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is open to the idea of opening businesses in southwest Virginia before the rest of the state as he weighs when coronavirus restrictions can be lifted. Northam said at a press conference that the situation in the border city of Bristol illustrates why a regional approach might be necessary. Bristol is a city that sits on both sides of the Virginia-Tennessee border. While Tennessee has now allowed some businesses to reopen, businesses on the Virginia side remain shuttered. Last week, Northam downplayed the idea of opening businesses on a regional basis. On Monday, he questioned the fairness of keeping the Virginia side of Bristol closed.
Judge rules Virginia gun range can open amid virus closures
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Virginia gun range must be allowed to open to customers despite a statewide executive order requiring nonessential businesses to close because of the coronavirus. The order issued Monday by a Lynchburg judge says federal and state protections on the right to bear arms outweigh any emergency authority held by Gov. Ralph Northam to order the gun range closed. The SafeSide gun range in Lynchburg was joined by several gun rights groups in filing the lawsuit challenging the governor’s executive order. Attorney General Mark Herring said his office is analyzing the decision.
Firefighters, police join huge birthday parade for young boy
A fire truck blared its sirens, police cruisers flashed lights and dozens of families in cars decorated with balloons honked horns, raised signs and yelled: “Happy Birthday, Jessiah!” None of them knew him but they were all there for him on his special day. The surprise drive-by birthday party for 6-year-old Jessiah Lee was organized on social media by Ashley Johnson. Her idea was inspired by similar celebrations that have brought joy to many children and adults during the quarantine. Said his mother: “It goes to show the kindness that’s still in people’s hearts as far as just making that day happy for him."
Richmond transit drivers call out of work over hazard pay.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Drivers for the transit system in Virginia's capital city called out of work on Monday in protest as they seek hazard pay in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. News sources report the Greater Richmond Transit Company announced before dawn on Monday that half of its 100 drivers scheduled to work had called to say they would not be working. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220 initially asked the transit company to give bus drivers and other personnel at least one and a half times their normal wages for all hours worked during the pandemic. GRTC CEO Julie Timm said the agency and union leaders were working together to restore normal bus service on Tuesday.
Riots, escapes and pepper spray: Virus hits juvenile centers
Fear and frustration are raging as fast as the coronavirus in some juvenile detention centers, with riots and escapes reported in facilities in hard hit New York and Louisiana. Parents and youth advocates say some kids are being kept in isolation up to 23 hours a day. Family visits have been cut off, programs have been halted and school has sometimes been reduced to educational packets. As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, some facilities are also shuttling youths back and forth between centers, adding to tensions. Experts and child advocates say any youth who can be safely returned home should be released.
Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau wants more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, and that could delay the divisive process of drawing new legislative districts. Redistricting could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. The census data guides that process, and a delay could postpone some primary elections. The Census Bureau wants to push back the deadline for turning over information to the states from the end of March 2021 to the end of July 2021. Congress must approve that.
School buses with wireless routers deliver the internet
HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — A school district in Virginia is outfitting school buses with wireless routers to deliver high-quality internet to students who can’t get online. The Progress-Index reported Sunday that the 31 school buses in the Hopewell City Public Schools will be able to send wireless signals to homes within roughly 300 feet. The school district outside Richmond has signed a 12-month contract with Kajeet, a company based in Northern Virginia. The technology allows students to continue “distance learning” while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. School officials say the project’s aim is to close the “equity gap” of internet access in the district.
Freeze on non-emergency court hearings extended to May 17
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has extended its statewide freeze on non-emergency court hearings because of the coronavirus epidemic. The Daily Press reported Saturday that the order delays most court cases until May 17. It’s the court’s third emergency order, and the second extension so far. The first extension was set to expire Monday. State courts have already postponed thousands of cases that were scheduled for May. The court’s order says that “emergencies” can generally go forward. They include arraignments, bail hearings, protective order hearings and emergency child custody hearings.