JetBlue becomes first carrier to require masks on passengers


Surgeon general releases video demonstrating how to make face masks
April 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 8:55 AM

(CNN) - JetBlue is set to become the first major U.S. airline to require passengers to wear face coverings.

The airline says this move is about protecting everyone on board.

Cabin air circulates and is cleaned through filters every few minutes. JetBlue says planes are still shared spaces, where everyone needs to be considerate.

The airline says this move is about protecting everyone on board.
The airline says this move is about protecting everyone on board. (Source: CNN)

Employees have already been wearing masks.

The new policy starts May 4. Small children are exempt from the requirement.

For more information, read the JetBlue coronavirus guidance.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.