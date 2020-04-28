Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward has retired. The 39-year-old Ward last played in the NHL in 2018 for the San Jose Sharks. He went to training camp with Montreal the following season but was unable to get another shot. He decided officially to end his career in an announcement on the Player’s Tribune. Ward says he considers himself lucky to have played 726 career games after going undrafted and now wants to focus on being a dad. Ward started his career with Minnesota in the 2006-07 season and also played for Nashville, Washington and San Jose in his 11-year career.