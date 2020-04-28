Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool. Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic. The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The TYR Pro Swim Series also includes events in Knoxville, San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in the first half of 2021 _ all leading up to the Olympic trials and the Summer Games in Tokyo next summer.
UNDATED (AP) — Following a season in which Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ran away with the AFC North title, the rest of the division has been working diligently to narrow the gap. The Ravens, however, show no signs of slowing down. After a whirlwind of free agent signings and the NFL draft, the AFC North has a decidedly different look. The Bengals have No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow, the Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back and the Browns are sporting a new GM and a first-year coach. But the Ravens improved, too, and expect to repeat as division champs.
UNDATED (AP) — Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward has retired. The 39-year-old Ward last played in the NHL in 2018 for the San Jose Sharks. He went to training camp with Montreal the following season but was unable to get another shot. He decided officially to end his career in an announcement on the Player’s Tribune. Ward says he considers himself lucky to have played 726 career games after going undrafted and now wants to focus on being a dad. Ward started his career with Minnesota in the 2006-07 season and also played for Nashville, Washington and San Jose in his 11-year career.