Frontline Foods Richmond delivers first 100 meals to VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Frontline Foods Richmond announced that the organization donated the first 100 meals to VCU Medical Center.
On April 27, the Richmond chapter of Frontline Foods in a partnership with Urban Hang Suite, delivered meals to the staff of the Adult Intensive Care Unit at VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital.
Frontline Foods is a national grassroots organization that works with restaurants, hospitals and other medical facilities to feed healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Richmond chapter of Frontline Foods was created two weeks ago.
“The heartbreaking impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is already being felt across Richmond’s vibrant restaurant scene,” Devon Cabot, Founder of Frontline Foods Richmond said. “But if we come together as a community, we can fight back against COVID-19 by supporting our local restaurant industry while also showing our gratitude to the healthcare heroes on the frontline of this crisis."
Frontline Foods is partnered with World Central Kitchen, a non-profit founded by Chef Jose Andres. To make an online donation, click here.
The next delivery is scheduled for April 30 from The Patio Thai Restaurant.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.