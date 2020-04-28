First Alert for heavy rain potential Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
First Alert Weather Day Thursday for the potential for heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon.
We’ll be watching for a strong cold front to push slowly across the mid-Atlantic and Virginia during the day Thursday, and with plenty of water in the atmosphere to tap in to, the showers and a few thunderstorms associated with the front could bring periods of some heavy rain.
The timing of the front and showers appears to be delayed a bit from previous forecasts, and heaviest of the rain may occur from mid morning through early afternoon. There could also be a few strong thunderstorms, though at this point there is no severe risk zone issued for our area by the Storm Prediction Center. They will be updating later today and tonight, and we will post here if that changes.
