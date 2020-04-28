Feed More receives $90K grant, hires Richmond chefs to help prepare meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Virginia remains strong. And because of you, Feed More has received a grant for $90,000 to continue its mission in the community.
Feed More is offering a ‘big thank you’ as they received a grant from the COVID -19 Response Fund, and because of that money, they’ve hired seven local chefs.
“It just warms your heart to see all of this come about,” CEO of Feed More, Douglas Pick, said.
Overwhelmed with gratitude, Feed More has hired seven cooks from popular restaurants around Richmond.
“Acacia Midtown, Lemaire, Shagbark, West Coast Provisions, East Coast Provisions Sunset Grille, just a plethora of great restaurants,” said Pick.
On average, Founder and CEO Douglas Pick says Feed More produces about 20,000 meals every week, and with the addition of these new chefs, they’re able to blow that number out of the water.
“That’s 100,060 meals that this grant and that amidst talent is helping produce,” said Pick.
Right now, the chefs are only employed for two months but they play a huge part in the kitchen’s ability to maintain operations.
“It really allowed us to thank those who made such a high point and star in our community reputation,” said Pick.
As dozens of non-profits in the community continue to fight the battle against COVID-19, Pick says the only way we’ll get through this is together.
“This grant was so special in so many ways, one it shows the heart of the community," said Pick.
If you would like to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, click here.
