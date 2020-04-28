Cold water, gusty winds factor in boating accident that killed Henrico student

BUMPASS, Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says they have determined the factors that led to the death of a Deep Run High School student in a boating accident on Lake Anna.
Officials said, “gusty winds, cold water, and the failure to utilize a life jacket" were all factors that led to the death of Gabe Henderson, a student and football player at Deep Run High School.
The DGIF says a total of four people went into the water on April 27 after the boat accident near Moody Town Road, with the other three being rescued.
“Gabe was loved by his peers, his teachers at DRHS and other schools, his coaches, our staff, and members of our community, and was respected by his opponents on the football field and basketball court," Henrico County Public Schools said in a statement.
A helicopter and dive team were used in the search.
