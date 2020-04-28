Chesterfield waiving fee for vegetative debris through May 3

Storm debris in Chester. (Source: Lynne Thomas)
April 28, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 3:07 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is waiving the vegetative debris fee for residents through May 3 at both the northern and southern area convenience centers.

This will give residents time to clean up after Friday’s storms.

The county released the following guidelines for the debris:

  • No vegetative debris larger than 16 inches in diameter and/or 8 feet long will be accepted.
  • Bagged leaves and bagged or loose wood chips are to be disposed of in the municipal solid waste containers at the convenience centers.
  • Specific areas within the convenience centers are designated for vegetative debris (not bagged).

The Northern Area Convenience Center along Warbro Road in Midlothian is open Friday through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Southern Area Convenience Center along Landfill Drive in Chester is open Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

