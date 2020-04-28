Chesterfield County Public Schools expands Chromebook take-home program for elementary students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools announced that they will be distributing 2,500 Chromebooks to students in grades 2-4 this week, expanding its Chromebook take-home program.
Support was limited to students in grades 5-12, however, Chesterfield schools decided to expand their program to second, third and fourth graders.
Chesterfield’s Anytime, Anywhere Learning laptop take-home program is believed to be one of the largest in the country.
By next week, nearly 40,000 Chromebooks will be available to be used at home by students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional Chromebooks were recently disconnected from hard-wired charging stations in classrooms throughout the country.
“We all realize that these devices are better served to help students access online learning opportunities in their homes, as opposed to be stored in schools until September," Superintendent Dr. Merv Daughtery said.
Chesterfield County Public Schools says that due to financial donations from local philanthropic organizations and the Chesterfield Education Foundation, the schools will be able to provide hundreds of hotspot devices to support families currently without access to the internet at home.
