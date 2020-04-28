CDC team headed to Virginia to help combat coronavirus spread in poultry plants

A team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been deployed to Virginia after Gov. Ralph Northam, with the governors of Maryland and Delaware, sent a letter on Friday to President Donald Trump seeking assistance in combating coronavirus outbreaks at poultry plants on the Delmarva Peninsula, a major center of U.S. chicken production.
At his regular Monday news conference, Northam said he expected the team of epidemiologists, contact specialists and speakers of Haitian Creole — the language spoken by many plant workers — to arrive in Virginia today, with other teams headed to Maryland and Delaware.
The group will conduct “an overall assessment of the situation” and carry out broader-scale testing “to determine the actual scope of the problem,” he said.
The announcement followed rising concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s meat processing facilities, particularly on the rural Eastern Shore of Virginia where Tyson Foods and Perdue employ about 3,000 workers.
“These poultry plants are a vital part of our food supply chain … but the health of the people who work in these plants is also critically important,” Northam said.
Accomack County, where both the Perdue and Tyson plants are located, showed a spike in COVID-19 cases last week, although neither Virginia nor the companies have publicly confirmed case counts in the facilities.
Virginia Department of Health data released Monday showed 195 cases in Accomack, with 17 hospitalizations and three deaths. The state has also reported five outbreaks in the Eastern Shore Health District, which encompasses Accomack and Northampton counties, although it will not identify where they have occurred.
Major outbreaks have occurred at meat processing plants across the U.S., with the largest thus far emerging at the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where 783 workers had tested positive for the virus as of Friday.
