What are some loan options

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you still have a job and maybe your hours were cut or your worried about it's future-- there are some loans you could consider during the pandemic.
A lot of people are in a difficult spot right now and a loan be an option. Maybe you still have your job, but your partner does not, that puts a strain on finances.
So, we turned to financial coach Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union to review the possibilities.
“Because lenders are going to look for income obviously to qualify you for any types of loans. :07 so if you’ve lost your job it might be more difficult to access any of the loans,” said Dale.
If you do still have some sort of income, there are personal loans and credit cards loans you could consider. Though, both of these options affect your credit. Same goes for home equity loans and car refinance loans. But, both might help you get immediate access to cash.
There are still two types of loans experts don’t recommend right now. The first is 401k Loans because if you lose your job, you’d have to pay it back immediately or face still penalties. And the second is pay day loans are also not recommended.
