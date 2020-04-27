Virginia Tourism launching inspirational social media campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Tourism announced that they will be launching an inspirational social media campaign for residents in the Commonwealth.
The movement is called, “LOVE Lives Here” and is being used in an effort to bring people together while staying socially distant.
Virginia Tourism wants all Virginia residents to create their own version of love signs at their homes and share them on social media by using the hashtag #LOVEVa and tagging @visitvirginia.
“We’re using this initiative to bring partners, local businesses and consumers together to share an uplifting message of love while also inspiring visitation to the Commonwealth’s more than 200 LOVEworks when it is safe to travel again," Virginia Tourism said.
The campaign will begin this weekend on all of Virginia Tourism’s social channels.
