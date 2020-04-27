On this day: The Virginia Capitol building collapsed 150 years ago

(WWBT) - On this day in 1870, the balcony of a third-floor courtroom in the Virginia Capitol building collapsed, killing dozens of people inside.
It happened moments before a decision was set to be announced concerning a controversial mayoral election in Richmond.
More than 50 people died in what is also known in history as the “Capitol Disaster.”
Learn all about it with the help of tour supervisor and historian for the State Capitol Mark Greenough in Episode 2 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
