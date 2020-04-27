On this day: The Battle of Chancellorsville

(WWBT) - On this day in history began the epic Battle of Chancellorsville. It’s remembered as Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s greatest victory, but it also marked the demise of his right-hand man: Stonewall Jackson.
Military tactics from the Battle of Chancellorsville are still being studied and used today.
Learn all about the battle with the help of Frank O’Reilly, the lead historian at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, in Episode 2 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
