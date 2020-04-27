Several area hospitals join plasma study for COVID-19 patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several hospitals a part of HCA Virginia will be joining a national plasma study for COVID-19 patients.
The study will determine if the plasma from convalescent, or recovered, COVID-19 patients may benefit individuals currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus.
These hospitals are seeking eligible volunteers from Central Virginia to donate plasma to help current patients in need:
- Henrico Doctors Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Medical Center
- John Randolph Medical Center
“We are proud to take part in this important study. We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in the Richmond metropolitan area, but also around the world,” Dr. Jake O’Shea, Chief Medical Officer of HCA Healthcare Capital Division said.
As of now, there is no proven therapy for individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma.
