Second inmate in Virginia dies from COVID-19
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 27, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed that a second inmate has died from COVID-19 complications.

The department says the inmate was a 48-year-old male with pre-existing conditions including diabetes and hypertension.

The Virginia Department of Health notified the Department of Corrections of his positive case on April 20 and was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.

On April 24, he was transferred to VCU Medical Center and later died on April 26.

The first inmate who died in Virginia was a 49-year-old woman.

