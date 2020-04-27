Richmond begins testing in public housing communities; Testing for Gilpin Court moved due to inclement weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Richmond officials gave an update on coronavirus as cases surpassed 250 in the city Thursday. The testing in Gilpin Court has been changed due to the inclement weather on Thursday.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Health Department Director Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras held the briefing at City Hall.
Friday marks six weeks since a local state of emergency was declared, right now the biggest issue to tackle in the city: Helping low-income and vulnerable families. That starts with testing.
The mayor on Thursday announced that the city will be expanding pop up testing to three public housing communities: Hillside, Gilpin, and Creighton Courts.
Testing for these public housing communities will be:
- Hillside Court on Monday, April 27 - 1500 Harwood Street
- Creighton Court on Tuesday, April 28 - 1810 Creighton Road
- Gilpin Resource Center on Thursday, April 30 - 436 Calhoun Street
“I’m begging you, it’s the only way we get a good handle on where the disease is, and also to provide, and get you into a place to care for that disease,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.
The mayor took a moment to stress the importance of African Americans being tested. In the City of Richmond there have been 259 positive cases of COVID-19, more than 60 percent are African Americans and of the 13 people killed, 12 were African American.
“I recognize that mistrust of the government is a very real, very valid concern, within our community, particularly our black and brown communities, but today I can assure you this is not one of those moments,” said Stoney.
If you live in Gilpin, Creighton, or Hillside Courts, have symptoms, but don’t have insurance, you can still get tested. Call the Health Department’s hotline at 205-3501 to set up an appointment.
Stoney also talked about the city’s housing crisis; he says $5.8 million in local and federal funds will be used to help the at-risk population. That money is also being used for the city’s eviction diversion program and emergency housing.
Stoney said he has written a letter to Governor Ralph Northam to expand help for low-income individuals.
These city briefings will now happen on a weekly basis.
Earlier in the morning, the state health department released its latest coronavirus numbers including 259 cases, 45 hospitalizations and 13 deaths within the city of Richmond.
