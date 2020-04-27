Police: 87-year-old dies after getting pinned by own car

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 87-year-old driver died after getting pinned by his own car.
On April 26 at 6 p.m., in the 5000 block of Galemont Lane, police say a 2006 Mercedes passenger car was stopped in a driveway when the driver exited and attempted to retrieve an item from the rear passenger side.
The car was not in park, resulting in the vehicle rolling backwards and pinned Nathan K. Kotz, 87, of Broad Run.
Kotz died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
