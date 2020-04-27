Petersburg Police searching for missing man

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are currently searching for Eli Cranston, who has been missing since Saturday, April 25, at 10:30 p.m.
Cranston is 32, about 6′1″, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos and was last seen wearing black and gold pants, with a black jacket.
Cranston’s black 2001 GMC Yukon, was located on the side of the road on Courthouse Dr., and Bull Hill Rd., in Prince George, Virginia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/ Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
