News to Know for April 27: States lifting lockdowns; Reopening Virginia; COVID-19 testing in Hillside Court; Teen killed in shooting identified; Morning showers, mostly cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Most afternoons feature below-average temperatures this week. Another round of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.
Few early morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
An operator call-out Monday will disrupt nearly half of The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) service and officials are modifying service.
An operator call-out is when bus drivers scheduled to work for shifts do not report to work. GRTC does say approximately half of the necessary workforce is reporting for duty as of 4:30 a.m.
As a result, buses will run about once an hour. Most buses not normally operating once an hour will be severely disrupted. Customers should expect significant service delays, GTRC says. Pulse riders should prepare for delays too.
Anyone with questions can contact GRTC customer service from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 804-358-4782.
Some countries and U.S. states are starting to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions and focus on fixing their battered economies.
In the U.S., governors in states including hard-hit New York and Michigan are keeping stay-at-home restrictions in place until at least mid-May, while their counterparts in places such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska are allowing certain businesses to reopen.
The official death toll from the virus topped 205,000 worldwide, with nearly 3 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, though the real figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of inadequate testing and differences in counting the dead.
The plan to reopen Virginia’s badly suffering economy came into focus Friday afternoon, with Northam announcing his “Forward Virginia Blueprint.”
Reopening the state is tied directly to testing for COVID-19, so the state is working to expand the number of testing labs that can process in a day.
“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence. One step forward and two steps back is no way to move ahead,” said Northam.
Northam has also postponed the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020, to May 19, 2020, using his authority as governor.
Three Richmond officials gave an update on coronavirus as cases surpassed 250 in the city Thursday.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Health Department Director Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras held the briefing at City Hall.
Friday marks six weeks since a local state of emergency was declared, right now the biggest issue to tackle in the city: Helping low-income and vulnerable families. That starts with testing.
The mayor on Thursday announced that the city will be expanding pop up testing to three public housing communities: Hillside, Gilpin, and Creighton Courts.
Testing in Hillside Court begins today, Creighton Court’s testing will begin on April 28 and Gilpin Court’s testing will begin on April 30.
Parks and Recreation announced that they will be closing Chimborazo Park from vehicular traffic and closing access to the Manchester Climbing Wall.
These restrictions will assist in the social distancing measures that have been implemented by Governor Northam’s Executive Order 55.
The department will also continue to close traffic gates in Byrd Park on Strollers Lane, Westover Road and Trafford Road on the weekends.
Parking will continue to be limited at Ancarrow’s Landing on the weekends.
All patients arriving for outpatient appointments and approved visitors will be asked to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth when going to VCU Health.
For anyone arriving without a face mask, a disposable face mask will be provided when entering.
This comes after VCU Health temporarily restricted all visitations at its locations.
The guidelines apply to VCU Medical Center and all outpatient clinics starting the weeks of April 27.
For more information, click here.
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday’s homicide in the city’s East End as a 15-year-old male.
On Thursday, April 23 shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of North 21st Street, where it intersects with R Street.
Police that were in the area heard several gunshots and they responded.
Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Olive Garden wants to help students commemorate their 2020 prom season by creating custom prom photos of them with their dates and their friends.
Here’s how it works:
- Take a photo in your prom attire, and ask your prom date or squad to do the same.
- Send the photos to @olivegarden using #OliveGardenProm on Twitter or through an Instagram DM, and Olive Garden will create a one-of-a-kind photo of all of you together at prom.
Olive Garden will be creating custom prom photos through the end of the month.
To complete the look and make everyone a prom king or queen, Olive Garden has created a DIY pasta-themed Prom Court Crown and line of Prom Breadstick Bouquet wrappers, available for download at bit.ly/OGProm2020.
When fate hands you a lemon, make lemonade - Dale Carnegie
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.