March of Dimes launches virtual campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, the March of Dimes launched a new virtual campaign, called “Step Up.”
Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the regular walk can not happen, but there’s still a way for you to help.
The organization is encouraging supporters to take part in a virtual walk - safely at home, or wherever you can.
“It is imperative that moms and babies have access to the care and resources required for a healthy start each and every day, and the need has become even more critical in our current environment,” said Stacey D. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of March of Dimes.
Every step will be tracked and totaled through the Charity Miles mobile app, culminating in a virtual celebration on May 15.
Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in a series of fun, virtual challenges throughout the campaign to boost their step count, share personal stories about why they’re “stepping up” and ultimately raise awareness of the critical needs of mothers and babies right now.
You can register for the event online on their website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.