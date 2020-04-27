Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Eric DeCosta wanted to make Baltimore’s impressive offense even better. Then the general manager went to work in the NFL draft. Over the course of three days, DeCosta added several key pieces to a unit that led the league in scoring and rushing yardage last season. Baltimore snagged Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers Devin Duvernay of Texas and James Proche of SMU and a pair of offensive linemen who hope to ease the sting of eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda’s retirement in March. DeCosta didn’t ignore the defense. He secured LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins used the draft to add a potential cornerstone player and cut ties with a longtime pillar of the organization. No. 2 pick Chase Young could join former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins as a face of the franchise and transform a defense that has struggled in recent years. Washington on Saturday traded seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco and minutes later drafted likely successor Saahdiq Charles out of LSU. New coach Ron Rivera also found a few versatile players who could fit into Washington's rebuild.