Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Eric DeCosta wanted to make Baltimore’s impressive offense even better. Then the general manager went to work in the NFL draft. Over the course of three days, DeCosta added several key pieces to a unit that led the league in scoring and rushing yardage last season. Baltimore snagged Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers Devin Duvernay of Texas and James Proche of SMU and a pair of offensive linemen who hope to ease the sting of eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda’s retirement in March. DeCosta didn’t ignore the defense. He secured LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.