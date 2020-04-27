GRTC operator call-out to cause ‘significant delays’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An operator call-out Monday will disrupt nearly half of The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) service and officials are modifying service.
An operator call-out is when bus drivers scheduled to work for shifts do not report to work. GRTC does say approximately half of the necessary workforce is reporting for duty as of 4:30 a.m.
As a result, buses will run about once an hour. Most buses not normally operating once an hour will be severely disrupted. Customers should expect significant service delays, GTRC says. Pulse riders should prepare for delays too.
Anyone with questions can contact GRTC customer service from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 804-358-4782.
