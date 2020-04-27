Coronavirus cases surpass 14,000 in Virginia with 492 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 14,339 total COVID-19 cases, 492 deaths and 2,165 hospitalizations throughout the state Tuesday.
So far, 82,753 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 835 cases, 120 hospitalizations, 95 deaths
- Chesterfield: 488 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Richmond: 312 cases, 60 hospitalizations, 14 deaths
- Hanover: 109 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 9 deaths
- Goochland: 74 cases, 9 hospitalizations, 3 deaths
- Petersburg: 30 cases, 13 hospitalizations, 2 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Watch it live on NBC12′s website and news app.
The plan to reopen Virginia’s badly suffering economy came into focus Friday afternoon, with Northam announcing his “Forward Virginia Blueprint.”
Reopening the state is tied directly to testing for COVID-19, so the state is working to expand the number of testing labs can process in a day.
“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence. One step forward and two steps back is no way to move ahead,” said Northam.
Northam has also postponed the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020, to May 19, 2020, using his authority as governor.
He says he wants elections to be as late in the year as possible, since social distancing guidelines could get in the way of normal voting, and he urges people to absentee vote.
The peak of coronavirus cases is projected to happen later this week but Northam says Virginians need to cautious as data continues to come in.
Until May 8, recreational and entertainment businesses like bowling alleys, theaters and gyms must remain closed. Non-essential retail can remain open but only if the business can adhere to the 10 people or fewer rule, keep people six feet apart and have proper sanitation products in place.
Police and deputies will be able to enforce this.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
The extension does not impact Virginia’s stay at home order, which will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
Rewatch the Governor’s previous briefings here:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.