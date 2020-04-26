On this day: John Wilkes Booth is killed by federal troops

(WWBT) - On this day, April 26, 1865, presidential assassin and actor John Wilkes Booth is surrounded by federal troops in a barn near Port Royal, Virginia.
He’s eventually killed after 12 days on the run. Booth killed President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater.
Learn about the largest manhunt in American history with the help of Andrew Talkov, the senior director of curatorial affairs at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, in Episode 1 of season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
