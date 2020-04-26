Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HELPING-JOURNALISTS
US journalists seek to help colleagues affected by virus
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Journalists from around the U.S. are finding ways to help their colleagues simply pay rent or buy groceries as they face lost or reduced paychecks because of layoffs and furloughs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Writers in Oklahoma can be paid stipends to continue chronicling the effects of COVID-19 on the state and their jobs when they take unpaid time off. Virginia journalists have collected money to donate to others working in their field. And a group of current and former reporters and editors from New York to California are providing interest-free microloans to help others in their field make ends meet.
VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING
Virginia Beach adjusts plans for mass shooting remembrance
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — With the coronavirus pandemic keeping residents at home, the city of Virginia Beach is crafting new plans for remembering and honoring victims and survivors of last year’s mass shooting by a city employee. Acting City Manager Thomas Leahy told city employees in an email that the pandemic ruled out the original plans for an in-person ceremony and other activities designed to bring people together around the anniversary of the May 31 shooting. The city employee who killed 12 people had felt that he was treated unfairly after receiving an unfavorable performance review. He died in a gunfight with police.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam says business reopenings at least two weeks away
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state is still at least two weeks away from allowing nonessential businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor made the comments at a news conference Friday. His remarks come as some governors in other southern states take moves to reopen businesses and some Republican lawmakers in Virginia called on Northam to take action to “get as close to normal as possible without sacrificing public health.” Northam on Friday announced a new task force to help advise him on how best to reopen the economy, but said he won’t be rushed to open too soon.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSE AIDE TRAINING
Virginia's nursing aide training halt interferes with jobs
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The halt on clinical training for students looking to be nurse aides in Virginia has made it difficult for them to find jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The Virginian Pilot reports students are having trouble finding work because of the halt. The state stopped the trainings in nursing homes earlier this month due to safety concerns. The federal government meanwhile has temporarily waived the requirements to employ nurse aides. An owner of a nurse aide training facility says students are ready to work but are being burdened with restrictions. A spokeswoman for the governor's office says officials are looking into the issue.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LAWMAKERS
Virus pits health vs. public duty for some state lawmakers
Lawmakers in some states are having to choose between risking their health and carrying out their elected duties in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month, at least 13 states have approved some form of remote voting for lawmakers in at least one of their legislative chambers. Some legislatures have shut down entirely. But others are pressing ahead with in-person sessions to vote on budget and policy priorities. Some lawmakers have chosen to skip those sessions because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus, leaving their constituents without a voice when key votes are taken.
OBIT-HAROLD REID
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80. Debo Reid says his uncle died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia. Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian. The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965′s “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970′s “Bed of Rose’s.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PEACE CORPS
For Peace Corps evacuees, there wasn't even time for goodbye
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — The Peace Corps has evacuated about 7,000 volunteers from 60 countries because of the global pandemic. Upon returning to the U.S., volunteers were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. One volunteer says the quick evacuation left her no time to say goodbye. The organization declined to say whether any volunteers had tested positive for the coronavirus. Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen says that the decision to suspend operations was difficult and that the organization is already planning for the time when operations can resume. She said volunteers who want to return to their host country will get “expedited consideration."
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.